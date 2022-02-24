FACEBOOK'S Marketplace is a treasure trove of items, a place where you can buy clothes, cars, and even fish and chips, all in one place.

In many ways, it is the digital equivalent of a car boot sale, with the weird and wonderful up for grabs – and the odd bargain or hidden gem to be discovered.

But, just like the more traditional jumble sale, the Marketplace will occasionally see items posted up for sale which make you stop, and re-evaluate everything you thought you knew.

And yesterday, one such listing emerged – right here in Gwent.

The listing, posted by Kyle Johns in Cwmbran, is for a full sized owl costume.

According to the post, the costume is used, but in a like new condition, and is for sale for £50.

It will certainly turn some heads (Credit: Kyle Johns - Facebook Marketplace)

But the costume, which will likely fuel many a nightmare, is not the strangest part of the listing. Not even close.

According to Mr Johns, he is selling his costume because it “ruffled some feathers”.

He said: “I used to use this to scare my neighbours. I’d climb up the trees and shout 'Barry I’m an owl' as loud as I could.

“I was told I’m no long[er] allowed to climb trees and cause unneeded harassment to them.

“As you can see in the photos it’s great for day to day activities around the house. Washing up, reading and just owling around the place.

“This is a high quality professional movie accurate owl outfit that has even the best bird watchers in South Wales thinking it was a real oversized owl.”

Thankfully, for everyone’s sake – especially poor Barry, we’re reasonably sure that the post is nothing more than some light-hearted fun.

Unless of course, you happen to have an owl phobia, in which case, this will have ruined your day.

But in any case, it has already turned heads – which, as it just so happens, is something that owls do very well, possessing the ability to rotate their heads 270 degrees.

The listing has already been shared elsewhere on social media by aggregators which take posts from Facebook in the UK, and presenting them to their audience without context.

But this time, we think that the context is all the better – albeit the strangest thing that we have seen in a fair while.

The Facebook Marketplace post can be found here.