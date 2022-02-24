BORIS Johnson will address the nation this morning amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine before addressing MPs this afternoon.
It comes after the Prime Minister led a crisis meeting of senior ministers and officials to consider how to respond to Vladimir Putin’s military action against Ukraine.
The Prime Minister said the Russian president has “chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction”, and is expected to announce further sanctions.
Mr Johnson – whose initial package of sanctions was criticised by senior Tories and opposition figures – has promised to respond “decisively” to the Russian onslaught.
“I am appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and I have spoken to President Zelensky to discuss next steps,” he said.
“President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine.
“The UK and our allies will respond decisively.”
What time is Boris Johnson announcement today?
The Prime Minister will address the nation at 11am then speak in Parliament at 5pm
How to watch Boris Johnson address the nation
The press conference will be broadcast on BBC, ITV, Sky News and other major news channels.
