DRAGONS tighthead prop Leon Brown has earned a Wales recall for Saturday’s Six Nations clash against England.
The front rower will be on the bench at Twickenham and is part of a four-strong contingent from Rodney Parade.
Taine Basham and Ross Moriarty start in the back row, where they are joined by fit-again former Dragon Taulupe Faletau, and Will Rowlands continues at lock.
Aaron Wainwright, who started in Ireland before coming off the bench against Scotland in Cardiff, misses out to Jac Morgan as back row cover.
As expected, Wayne Pivac has left Louis Rees-Zammit out of the 23 with fit-again Josh Adams on the left wing and Alex Cuthbert winning his 50th cap on the right.
Brown comes onto the bench to back up Ospreys tighthead Tomas Francis, replacing Cardiff’s Dillon Lewis.
It will be the 25-year-old from Newport’s first international appearance of the season after being sidelined by a nerve issue.
Brown won the last of his 20 caps as a starter against Argentina last summer after featuring off the bench in every game of the Six Nations title triumph.
A lack of game time will be a concern with the front rower only having played one game in the last two months because of Covid postponements and Test duty.
WALES
15. Liam Williams (Scarlets – 76 caps)
14. Alex Cuthbert (Ospreys – 49 caps)
13. Owen Watkin (Ospreys – 28 caps)
12. Nick Tompkins (Saracens – 18 caps)
11. Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby – 36 caps)
10. Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints – 97 caps), captain
9. Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby – 31 caps)
1. Wyn Jones (Scarlets – 40 caps)
2. Ryan Elias (Scarlets – 25 caps)
3. Tomas Francis (Ospreys – 62 caps)
4. Will Rowlands (Dragons – 15 caps)
5. Adam Beard (Ospreys – 31 caps), vice-captain
6. Ross Moriarty (Dragons – 51 caps)
7. Taine Basham (Dragons – 9 caps)
8. Taulupe Faletau (Bath Rugby – 86 caps)
Replacements
16. Dewi Lake (Ospreys – 2 cap)
17. Gareth Thomas (Ospreys – 7 caps)
18. Leon Brown (Dragons – 20 caps)
19. Seb Davies (Cardiff Rugby – 14 caps)
20. Jac Morgan (Ospreys – 1 cap)
21. Kieran Hardy (Scarlets – 8 caps)
22. Gareth Anscombe (Ospreys – 29 caps)
23. Jonathan Davies (Scarlets – 94 caps)
