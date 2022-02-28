A NEWPORT resident has criticised the use of mole traps in a churchyard, and has called for them to be removed.

The traps are currently being used at St Mary’s Church in Marshfield, on the western edge of the city.

One resident, who is an animal rights campaigner but did not want to be named, says the traps are dangerous.

“These traps are incredibly outdated,” they told the Argus.

A young boy fell over one of the mole traps in Marshfield churchyard.

“I’d really like to see them consigned to the history books, because they are really cruel.”

“Not only that, but they can also be a danger to people too - my friends son was running over them and tripped recently.”

Images sent into the Argus show that the mole traps are above the ground in the churchyard, which could pose a trip hazard.

The entrance to St Mary's Church in Marshfield. (Picture: Google Maps)

It is well known that the burrowing habits of moles can damage grass, flower beds, and tear up tree roots, causing extensive cosmetic damage to lawns and gardens.

St Mary’s Church has been approached for comment.

Are mole traps legal?

Yes - however, animal rights activists have raised concerns over whether they are the most humane way to get ride of moles.

The RSPCA says: “All live catch traps can have significantly negative effect on the animal’s welfare; being confined in a live catch trap can cause an enormous amount of distress to the animal involved, and it is not unusual for the animal to have died by the time the trap is checked.”

Moles can be a nuisance for gardens and green spaces.

The most common form of mole trap is a ‘scissor trap’ - however, the RSPCA has strongly advised against using these.

The charity adds that the risk with using this form of trap is that it might not necessarily kill the mole outright, and therefore could cause a great deal of suffering.