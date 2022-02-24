THESE are the latest arrest warrants issued for alleged offences committed in Gwent.

Stephen Owen, 58, of Skinner Street, Newport, is wanted after missing a bail appointment.

Owen was charged with using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress at Skinner Street on January 22, 2022.

He was released on bail on Sunday, January 23, but failed to surrender himself to custody at Newport Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, February 22.

As a result, a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Gareth Lloyd Weaver, 36, of Robert Street in Cathays, Cardiff, is wanted for an alleged drugs offence in Caerphilly.

Weaver is accused of producing 30 cannabis plants in Caerphilly on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

A warrant for his arrest without bail has been issued as the offence is punishable with imprisonment.

Garion Higgs, 27, of Usk Way, Pill, Newport, is wanted for not answering bail.

Higgs is accused of not complying with a community protection notice several times.

He has plead not guilty to one of the offences, which allegedly took place in Newport on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, in which where he was allegedly found drunk and asleep outside Victor's Fish Bar in Pill, causing harassment, alarm and distress to the proprietor.

He has also been charged with lying in a road while drunk and abusing police officers in Newport on Sunday, December 26, 2021 and with being found in a drunken state in Commercial Road on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

Both alleged offences are breaches of a community protection order.

He denied not appearing in answer bail on Friday, December 10, 2021, and has now been accused of not answering bail again on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

A warrant for his arrest without bail has been issued.