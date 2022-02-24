NONE of Wales’ eight newly reported deaths relating to covid-19 have been recorded in Gwent

The total for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area remains at 1,180 and Wales’ total rises to 6,969 according to Public Health Wales.

Of the 1,059 newly reported cases of Covid in Wales, 187 were in the Gwent region. 63 cases were recorded in Caerphilly – the fourth highest in Wales. There were 39 recorded in Newport, 30 in Monmouthshire, 29 in Torfaen and 26 in Blaenau Gwent.

Here are all of the newly recorded Covid cases in Wales by local authority:

  • Anglesey - 24
  • Blaenau Gwent - 26
  • Bridgend – 37
  • Caerphilly – 63
  • Cardiff – 149
  • Carmarthenshire – 72
  • Ceredigion - 26
  • Conwy - 54
  • Denbighshire - 26
  • Flintshire - 49
  • Gwynedd - 36
  • Merthyr Tydfil - 8
  • Monmouthshire - 30
  • Neath Port Talbot - 50
  • Newport – 39
  • Pembrokeshire - 53
  • Powys - 37
  • Rhondda Cynon Taf – 38
  • Swansea – 100
  • Torfaen - 29
  • Vale of Glamorgan – 43
  • Wrexham - 50
  • Unknown location - 3
  • Resident outside Wales – 17