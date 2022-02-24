NONE of Wales’ eight newly reported deaths relating to covid-19 have been recorded in Gwent
The total for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area remains at 1,180 and Wales’ total rises to 6,969 according to Public Health Wales.
Of the 1,059 newly reported cases of Covid in Wales, 187 were in the Gwent region. 63 cases were recorded in Caerphilly – the fourth highest in Wales. There were 39 recorded in Newport, 30 in Monmouthshire, 29 in Torfaen and 26 in Blaenau Gwent.
MORE NEWS:
- Your views on the potential end to free covid testing in Wales
- How you can get into the spring spirit with community fair
Here are all of the newly recorded Covid cases in Wales by local authority:
- Anglesey - 24
- Blaenau Gwent - 26
- Bridgend – 37
- Caerphilly – 63
- Cardiff – 149
- Carmarthenshire – 72
- Ceredigion - 26
- Conwy - 54
- Denbighshire - 26
- Flintshire - 49
- Gwynedd - 36
- Merthyr Tydfil - 8
- Monmouthshire - 30
- Neath Port Talbot - 50
- Newport – 39
- Pembrokeshire - 53
- Powys - 37
- Rhondda Cynon Taf – 38
- Swansea – 100
- Torfaen - 29
- Vale of Glamorgan – 43
- Wrexham - 50
- Unknown location - 3
- Resident outside Wales – 17
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.