A HOUSE in Newport has been boarded up – with people banned from entering for three months.
The building in Alma Street in the Pill area of the city has been linked to a number of complaints of anti-social behaviour. Newport Magistrates Court granted an order to close the property on Thursday, February 17.
Anyone who attempts to enter the building during the period of the closure order will face being arrested.
Gwent Police officer Claire Drayton, crime and disorder reduction officer for Pill, said: “We’ve had numerous calls from the community regarding anti-social behaviour, drug use and drug dealing linked to this address in Pill.
“This behaviour negatively impacts the quality of life for residents and will not be tolerated in our communities.
“I hope this can reassure residents that if they have concerns regarding problem premises, they can report it and we will work hard with our partners to take action.
“Tackling anti-social behaviour is a priority for us and I urge anyone with any concerns to get in contact.”
You can report anti-social behaviour by contacting Gwent Police on 101 or sending them a message on social media.
You can also contact them via http://orlo.uk/hkPwl
