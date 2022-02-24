BORIS Johnson addressed the nation today in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It comes after the prime minister led a crisis meeting of senior ministers and officials to consider how to respond to Vladimir Putin’s military action against Ukraine.

The prime minister said the Russian president has “chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction”.

Mr Johnson – whose initial package of sanctions was criticised by senior Tories and opposition figures – has promised to respond “decisively” to the Russian onslaught.

“I am appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and I have spoken to President Zelensky to discuss next steps,” he said.

“President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

“The UK and our allies will respond decisively.”

Here are the key points as Boris Johnson addressed the nation.

Boris Johnson 'will not look away' as Russia invades Ukraine

Boris Johnson said the UK and the world cannot allow Ukraine’s freedom to be “snuffed out”.

He said: “A vast invasion is under way by land, by sea and by air. And this is not, in the infamous phrase, some faraway country of which we know little.

“We have Ukrainian friends in this country, neighbours, co-workers. Ukraine is a country that for decades has enjoyed freedom and democracy, and the right to choose its own destiny.

“We and the world cannot allow that freedom just to be snuffed out. We cannot and will not just look away.”

Vladimir Putin's 'hideous and barbaric venture must fail

Boris Jonson said the “hideous and barbaric venture” of Russian President Vladimir Putin “must end in failure”.

He said: “It’s because we’ve been so alarmed in recent months at Russian intimidation that the UK became one of the first countries in Europe to send defensive weaponry to help the Ukrainians.

“Other allies have now done the same and we will do what more we can in the days ahead.

Boris Johnson hints at military intervention in Ukraine

The Prime Minister promised firther sancitions against Russia and hinted at potential military intervention.

He said: “Today, in concert with our allies we will agree a massive package of economic sanctions designed in time to hobble the Russian economy. And to that end, we must also collectively cease the dependence on Russian oil and gas that for too long has given Putin his grip on Western politics.

“Our mission is clear. Diplomatically, politically, economically, and eventually, militarily, this hideous and barbaric venture of Vladimir Putin must end in failure.”

Boris Johsnon sends message to Ukrainians

He said: “I say to Ukrainians in this moment of agony, we are with you, we are praying for you and your families and we are on your side.”

Boris Johnson's message to British people

Mr Johnson concluded by saying: “I say to the British people, and all who have heard the threats from Putin against those who stand with Ukraine, we will, of course, do everything to keep our country safe.”

He added: “We will work with them, for however long it takes, to ensure that the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine is restored.

“Because this act of wanton and reckless aggression is an attack not just on Ukraine, it’s an attack on democracy and freedom in eastern Europe, and around the world.

“This crisis is about the right of a free, sovereign, independent European people to choose their own future.

“That is a right that the UK will always defend.”