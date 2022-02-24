A RAILWAY bridge which was badly damaged when hit by a railway vehicle is to be dismantled, it has been confirmed - and it is not yet known if it will be returned.

Two weeks ago, on Sunday, February 13, crews carrying out maintenance work at Llanbradach Railway Station in Caerphilly borough accidentally hit a footbridge with a rail road vehicle, badly damaging the Grade II-listed structure.

In the immediate aftermath, the railway below was closed, preventing any trains from running between Caerphilly and Ystrad Mynach, while the damage was inspected.

But, while trains were soon able to travel along the route once more, the longer term future of the bridge doesn’t look quite so promising.

Transport for Wales, which operates the line, along with Llanbradach station itself, has told the Argus that the extent of the damage caused to the bridge is not yet known.

The bridge over the railway line, which is being removed over the next month

And the only way to find out, is to dismantle the bridge and move it to a safe location.

Work to bring the bridge down is set to start this week, and will continue over the next month – both during the day and night, with some aspects of the project needing to happen when trains are not running below.

It is not yet known if the original late 19th century bridge will return, with TfW saying that they will do their “very best to restore the original bridge”.

But, a spokesman for the company revealed that this depends on the scale of the damage, which will only become apparent once the bridge is taken down.

In the meantime, anyone looking to cross the railway is being diverted via via Colliery Road on to Station Road.

Haven’t we been here before?





News of railway bridge woes in Llanbradach are becoming a depressingly common occurrence, or so it seems.

In May 2020, another pedestrian bridge in Llanbradach was removed for safety reasons – just a few hundred yards north of the most recent bridge strike.

On this occasion, a lorry had hit the bridge.

The other bridge in Llanbradach was removed after being hit by a lorry in 2020

At the time TfW said that this bridge could take “up to two years” to replace.

But, in January 2022, Welsh Government deputy minister Lee Waters revealed that another year was needed to complete this work, as the project had “taken longer than expected".

It is now thought that this work will be completed by April 2023.

What has been said about the latest bridge strike

Revealing the plans to remove a second railway bridge, a Transport for Wales spokesperson told the Argus: “The passenger footbridge at Llanbradach station remains closed as a result of damage from a collision with a rail road vehicle on Sunday 13 February.

“We are committed to finding a solution to restore this vital link for the community as soon as possible.

“We’ll do our very best to restore the original bridge but this will depend on the scale of the damage the structure has sustained. We will be carrying out all relevant safety and structural assessments once we’ve been able to dismantle the bridge and remove it to a safe location.

“The work to remove the bridge will start this week and will continue over the next month during the day and night, as some of this work needs to be carried out when trains are not running.

“Rail services have resumed but passengers are advised to check the latest timetable information before travelling. Passengers needing to cross the railway are being diverted via Colliery Road on to Station Road, where existing traffic management and pedestrian signals are in place to ensure pedestrian safety.

“Once again, we apologise for any inconvenience caused by this incident.”