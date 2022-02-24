As it happened: Protest at Newport Police Station in support of woman arrested for stickering

As it happened: Newport Police Station protest in support of Jennifer Swayne
- A protest is being held in support of Jennifer Swayne, who was arrested last month while putting up stickers in Newport City Centre.
- At the time police said sharp objects were found behind some of the stickers.
- Supporters have said the material she was putting up was in support of women's rights.
