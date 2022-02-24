South Wales Argus
South Wales Argus

Protest at Newport Police Station in support of woman arrested for stickering

Menu

Newport Police Station protest in support of Jennifer Swayne

By Ross Rondel

Last updated:

  • A protest is being held in support of Jennifer Swayne, who was arrested last month while putting up stickers in Newport City Centre.
  • At the time police said sharp objects were found behind some of the stickers.
  • Supporters have said the material she was putting up was in support of women's rights.