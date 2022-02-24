Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sparked a huge rise in oil prices across Europe.
Following the invasion on Thursday, oil prices rose to above $100 for the first time since 2014.
Russia is the world’s second-largest oil producer and is a major supplier to Europe and the largest supplier of natural gas.
Last week, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warned Russian's invasion of Ukraine would come at a high economic cost.
She told BBC Breakfast: “First of all, if we did see a war in Ukraine, that would have a very damaging impact on oil and gas prices across Europe. This is why we need to reduce dependence on Russian gas, find alternative sources."
She added: “In fact, in the United Kingdom only 3% of our gas is from Russia, which is different from continental Europe.
“What we’ve done in the UK is we’ve frozen petrol duty for a number of years, saving people £15 on their filling-up of petrol. And we’re working to support families with the cost of living but, of course, a war in Ukraine would do further damage to the European gas market.”
Here is a list of your local petrol stations that are open for 24 hours to help you avoid the queues.
Where can I get fuel in Newport?
Shell
17-25 Chepstow Rd, Newport NP19 8BW
Shell
1 Malpas Rd, Newport NP20 5PA
ESSO EG Stow Hill
Stow Hill, Newport NP20 4GA
BP Petrol Station
Malpas Rd, Newport NP20 6NF
ESSO MFG Newport
Malpas Rd, Newport NP20 6NF
ASDA Petrol Station
Pencarn Way, Duffryn, Newport NP10 8XL
