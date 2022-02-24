A BLAENAU Gwent man is wanted to return to prison.
Colin McBlain, 34 from Cwm was released from prison on Friday, January 7, after being sentenced to three years, four months and 24 days for burglary on Thursday, June 11, 2020.
He has since breached his licence conditions and is being recalled to prison.
MORE NEWS:
- Ryan O'Connor murder trial: Live updates as men accused of murdering Newport dad
- Three month ban on entering Newport house after anti-social behaviour
Gwent Police said he has links to the Newport and Aberdare areas.
Anyone who has any information about his location should contact the force on 101 or via social media and quote the reference 2200010215.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.