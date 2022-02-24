A BLAENAU Gwent man is wanted to return to prison.

Colin McBlain, 34 from Cwm was released from prison on Friday, January 7, after being sentenced to three years, four months and 24 days for burglary on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

He has since breached his licence conditions and is being recalled to prison.

Gwent Police said he has links to the Newport and Aberdare areas.

Anyone who has any information about his location should contact the force on 101 or via social media and quote the reference 2200010215.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.