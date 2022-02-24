NEWPORT County AFC and Mansfield Town have been charged over their Rodney Parade scuffle last weekend.
The Exiles and Stags clashed in the 72nd minute after home striker Courtney Baker-Richardson was shoved towards the hoardings in front of the Bisley Stand.
County midfielder Robbie Willmott charged to the defence of his teammate, who ended up being put in a chokehold by defender John-Joe O’Toole.
Referee Will Finnie and his assistants observed from a distance before O’Toole was red-carded and yellows were shown to Hawkins and Baker-Richardson.
“"Newport County AFC and Mansfield Town FC have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following their EFL League Two game on Saturday," read an FA statement.
"It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour in the 72nd minute."
County and the Stags have until Monday to respond to the charge.
The score was 1-0 to the visitors at the time of the incident but the Exiles levelled from the spot through Dom Telford.
