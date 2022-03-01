Stagecoach bus drivers are continuing to be awarded under a global measurement programme for driving safety.

A total of 114 Stagecoach drivers from South Wales have been awarded Fleet Elite status and a special badge, under a comprehensive driving safety measurement programme managed by GreenRoad, whose safety & telematics system serves professional drivers in the UK, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, America, Australia and New Zealand.

Of the 114 drivers receiving an award this year, 14 were awarded Gold status, 25 were awarded Silver and 32 received a Green certificate. The remaining 43 drivers achieved the prestigious Master Fleet Elite status, meaning that they have maintained the Fleet Elite rating for four or more consecutive years.

GreenRoad’s safety system has been installed on all Stagecoach vehicles and has proven to be extremely effective in helping drivers improve their skills. Using a simple traffic-light LED system on the dashboard, GreenRoad gives drivers instant feedback about their driving manoeuvres, encouraging smoother, safer, and more fuel-efficient driving.

Fleet Elite Driver

To gain Fleet Elite status, drivers must achieve an average of five or fewer events, such as harsh braking or acceleration, per 10 hours of driving over the entire calendar year.

Mark Tunstall, Head of Operations for Stagecoach in South Wales, said: “To see so many of our drivers receive Fleet Elite and Master Fleet Elite status is a real testament to the quality of our team across South Wales and their commitment to driving safely and efficiently.

“Smoother, fuel-efficient driving is safer and provides more comfortable journeys for our customers, as well as helping to cut our carbon footprint and meet our sustainability targets.

“Congratulations to every individual who was awarded this year.”

Stagecoach are also making a significant investment of £4million into industry-leading new bridge alert technology, which has already been installed on almost 75% of its double decker buses across the country.

The operator is the first in the country to invest in the national roll-out of this new technology, which will strengthen existing safety measures in place to prevent bridge strikes and build on its industry leading use of the GreenRoad driver safety and fuel efficiency system. The intelligent GreenRoad system uses GPS vehicle location data and mapping services to alert bus drivers to nearby low bridges. If the technology determines that the bus is heading towards a low bridge, it will sound an in-cab alert, allowing the driver to find a safe exit route that avoids the bridge.