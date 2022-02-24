EMILIANO Sala had no concerns about flying in the private plane that crashed in the English Channel, a former Cardiff City footballer has said.

The Argentina-born striker died alongside pilot David Ibbotson, 59, when the Piper Malibu aircraft crashed into the sea on January 21 2019.

The 28-year-old had been flying to Wales from France to join Premier League club Cardiff City in a £15 million transfer from Ligue 1 side Nantes.

On Thursday, Bournemouth Coroner’s Court heard that Scottish footballer Jack McKay, 25, called upon his father, football agent Willie McKay, to arrange the flight.

Giving evidence, Jack McKay, who now plays for York City, said he had acted as an intermediary between Sala and his father because he speaks good French.

He said Sala had been anxious to go back to Nantes to say goodbye to his teammates there and collect his belongings before his first training session at Cardiff City.

He said the Argentinian player had raised no concerns about the condition of the plane following the outbound journey.

In a text message to Sala, McKay said: “My dad said if you want to go home tomorrow we can organise a plane for you to go back to Nantes and come back on Monday before training on Tuesday.”

The witness said he and Sala had exchanged small talk about how difficult it was to get to Nantes, and how he was going to get all his stuff across to the UK.

In one message, Sala asked how much the flight would cost.

McKay replied: “Nothing, if you help me score more goals.”

Sala responded “Ha, ha, ha … with pleasure”, followed by “We will score lots of goals.”

McKay said he knew his father would not offer to do someone a favour and then ask them to pay for it.

There were various messages between Jack McKay and Sala to arrange the details, including the witness asking the Argentinian to send him a copy of his passport.

McKay also dropped him off at the airport.

He contacted the player while he was in Nantes, asking him to move his planned return flight from 9pm to 7pm due to the pilot’s schedule.

Sala asked him if it was possible to leave at 7.30pm.

McKay said he himself had never flown in the plane before, had never met the man who organised it, David Henderson, and had only spoken to pilot Mr Ibbotson in passing at the airport.