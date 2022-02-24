FISHING in three of Gwent’s rivers is set to be restricted after the numbers of fish reached record lows.

New byelaws have been confirmed by the Welsh Government's minister for rural affairs and North Wales Lesley Griffiths after a period of consultation.

The rules will affect salmon and sea trout fishing in the Rivers Wye, Usk and Severn, after migratory fish stocks have declined.

Natural Resources Wales has introduced the byelaws as part of its plan to restore Welsh salmon and sea trout stocks.

What are the changes?

The main change is that all salmon caught must be released – this is a mandatory requirement.

Changes affecting the River Wye are:

All salmon and sea trout must be released after the catch;

The salmon season has been adjusted to run from March 3 to October 17 for the whole river and tributaries.

Changes affecting the River Usk are:

Mandatory catch and release of salmon;

Mandatory catch and release of all sea trout caught before May 1.

The changes affecting the River Severn are:

The mandatory release of all salmon and sea trout caught by rod and line;

Restrictions to angling fishing methods in order to improve the handling and survival of released salmon, including;

Ban on all bait fishing for salmon and sea trout;

The mandatory use of barbless hooks;

Restrictions on hook type, size, and their number.

The new rules for the Usk and Wye rivers will come into force on March 1, and will last until December 31, 2029. The rules for the River Severn will last for 10 years.

Natural Resources Wales worked with the Environment Agency to bring the same protections for salmon and sea trout on the English section of the River Wye to ensure a consistent catchment approach across the border.

Ben Wilson, principal fisheries advisor for Natural Resources Wales, said: “While these byelaws are important to reduce exploitation, they are just one of the many actions that we are undertaking to protect and restore salmon and sea trout stocks in Wales.”

He added: “Salmon and sea trout are precious and iconic species, and we all have to do what we can to preserve them.

"We will keep working with our partners and all those with a stake in our river environments to protect our fish and fisheries for future generations to enjoy.”