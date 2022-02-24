THE FIVE men accused of murdering Ryan O’Connor in Newport last summer have finished giving evidence.

Lewis Aquilina, Ethan Strickland, Elliott Fiteni, Kyle Raisis and Joseph Jeremy – all from Cardiff – are on trial at Newport Crown Court following Mr O’Connor’s death on June 10 last year in the Alway area of Newport.

Paul Lewis QC, representing Fiteni, asked his client: "You've never said to the police or the jury that you saw what happened to Ryan O'Connor on the roundabout?"

"No," replied Fiteni.

Mr Lewis asked Fiteni who admitted stabbing Ryan O’Connor and who had the knife.

"Joseph Jeremy," he replied to both questions.

"From what you saw that night, who killed Ryan O'Connor?" asked Mr Lewis.

"Joseph Jeremy killed Ryan O'Connor," says Fiteni.

Earlier in the day, prosecutor Michael Brady QC accused the men of being “out looking for trouble” while “armed to the teeth”.

"There were four balaclavas and three knives [in the car]. You don't need that to buy weed or sell a car," said Mr Brady.

"I know. I didn't know about the knives and only knew about two of the balaclavas," Fiteni said.

"The truth is you were out looking for trouble weren't you?," Mr Brady put to the defendant.

Fiteni denied this.

"What am I going to earn from going out with five people and robbing people?" he said. "We'd get maybe £50 each. When I go out with Lewis I make £400 for a car."

"Maybe it's not about the money. Maybe it's for the fun of it," Mr Brady said.

"Stabbing people is not fun," Fiteni replied.

Clockwise from top left are Joseph Jeremy, Elliott Fiteni, Kyle Raisis, Ethan Strickland and Lewis Aquilina. Pictures: Gwent Police.

Mr Brady asked why Fiteni "let these people in the car armed to the teeth and with balaclavas."

"I have no problem with them wearing balaclavas in my car," said Fiteni. "I did not know they had knives."

David Elias QC, who represents Strickland, said his client would not present any evidence.

Nic Lobbenberg QC, representing Raisis, said his client would also not be giving any evidence.

Aquilina, 20, of Canton Court, Riverside; Jeremy, 18, of no fixed abode; Strickland, 19, of Clos Briallen, Caerau; Fiteni, 19, of no fixed abode; and Kyle Raisis, 18, of Bartley Wilson Way, Canton, deny murder, manslaughter and robbery.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Saini.

Judge Mr Justice Saini instructed the jury to return on Monday morning - with legal issues needing to be addressed tomorrow.

The trial continues.