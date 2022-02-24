A GROUP of protesters gathered outside Newport Central Police Station on Thursday afternoon in support of a woman arrested for placing stickers around the city.

It’s the second time crowds have gathered at Mariners Green for Jennifer Swain, a 53-year-old woman who was arrested last month "on suspicion of criminal damage and displaying threatening or abusive writing likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress".

At the time, Gwent Police said it "received several reports in relation to posters containing offensive material appearing in Newport between October and January.”

A crowd of around 70 people gathered to hear various speakers in support of women's rights.

The force added that Ms Swain had been spotted "spraying stickers to two lampposts" on January 23. She was kept in custody for 13 hours before being released on conditional police bail. Officers later searched her home and confiscated some items, including more stickers.

Around 70 people were at the demonstration on Thursday lunch time, with attendees waving pro-feminist and anti-police messages, as well as others expressing opposition to transgender rights. Some attendees travelled from as far as London.

As with the last protest, a number of women addressed the protest to give their opinions on women’s safety, police support for women, rape, and gender identity.

A number of women spoke at the protest, including Swansea Uni student, Abigail (in red)

A small group of protesters sang songs with messages supporting their cause. Although the mood at the event was calm, some of the views expressed, including chants of "We all know what a woman is," were negative towards the transgender community.

Various different women’s organisations attended, including Merched Cymru, Women’s Rights, Stonewall Cymru, and the Lesbian Labour group.

Ms Swain herself attended the protest and made an address to the crowd, encouraging parents to talk to their schools about gender education.

There was also a speech from a student at Swansea University, Abigail, who claimed that its feminist society was investigated by the university for sharing messages from feminist literature.

There were plenty of pro-feminist banners being waved.

Organisers Helen and Bethan said that it was an important to keep the pressure on the authorities with regards to women’s rights.

“We’re all here because we’re groups that are struggling to be heard,” Bethan said.

“We’re facing penalties for simply trying to speak out. It’s got us all really cheesed off.”

Helen added: “As women, we want to be there to support one another – and that’s what we’re here to do.

Jennifer Swain, who was arrested, spoke at the protest.

“Obviously we thought that Jenny’s bail hearing was today, but now we’ve heard that it’s been moved. But we still wanted to come here and show our support and solidarity with her.”

Gwent Police officers did not attend the event.