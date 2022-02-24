PLANS to build 100 new homes on the site of the former Oakdale Comprehensive School, have been backed by the council’s cabinet - but planning permission is yet to be granted.

An outline planning application was submitted to Caerphilly County Borough Council by the council’s own Caerphilly Homes in December.

A decision on the application will now be made by the council’s planning committee on Wednesday, March 23.

At a cabinet meeting this week, senior councillors expressed their support for the proposed development.

Council leader Cllr Philippa Marsden, described the plans as a “flagship development”, which will be used as a blueprint for future projects.

Cllr Andrew Whitcombe, cabinet member for sustainability, planning and fleet, said the plans underline the ruling Labour group’s commitment to providing social housing across Caerphilly.

At least 50 per cent of the Oakdale homes will be affordable - meaning low cost home ownership and social housing - with the remainder going on the open market.

The development aims to be net zero carbon and is dubbed as an “eco village”.

Cllr Shayne Cook, cabinet member for housing and social care, said: “Tackling the climate emergency and reducing energy bills for our residents has never been more important.

"These innovative net zero carbon developments will have a massive impact in delivering this.”

Cllr Jamie Pritchard, cabinet member for infrastructure and property, described the plans as "music to his ears", while Cllr Colin Gordon, cabinet member for corporate services, said building carbon-free homes is a “no brainer”.

The number of houses and apartments, design details, and the site layout, will be finalised in the coming months, when a reserved matters planning application is submitted.

The council will be seeking a social housing grant if the planning application is approved.

Oakdale Comprehensive School closed in June 2017, joining Pontllanfraith Comprehensive, with the two schools merging as one at the £25 million Islwyn High School, which opened on the site of the former Oakdale Colliery.