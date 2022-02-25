EVERY household in Wales is being offered its very own tree for free – even if you don’t actually own a garden.

The scheme, which has been designed as part of bigger plans to tackle climate change, will allow every single household the chance to do their bit.

First announced back in December by Welsh Government deputy minister Lee Waters, the first trees have been made available for collection today - Friday, February 25.

In total, there will be 25 regional hubs across Wales to collect trees, but ahead of the wider rollout, the first collection point has been opened today, here in Gwent.

As part of the pilot, people will be able to visit Blaen Bran Woodlands in Cwmbran from today onwards, throughout March, with 5,000 trees available to local households.

By the start of March, five regional hubs will have opened - Llanrwst, Wrexham, Machynlleth, Swansea and Cwmbran.

Then, in autumn, when the next tree planting season starts, the programme will be expanded to the 25 hubs, where 200,000 trees will be given away.

What trees are available, and what if you don’t have a garden?





While the scheme is beneficial in principle, the fact remains that not everyone in Wales has a garden.

Many people live in flats or apartments, while more people rent their properties, and have limited control of what they are able to do with their outdoor space.

When the scheme was first announced late last year, it was said that people can either choose a tree of their own, or have one planted on their behalf by Coed Cadw - the Woodland Trust.

At each of the hubs, volunteers will advise on the best tree for households to collect.

The species on offer include: crab apple, wild cherry, sessile oak, alder and downy birch.

What has been said about the scheme?





Deputy minister for climate change Lee Waters said: “We are in a climate and nature emergency and Wales is particularly vulnerable to increased flooding and coastal erosion as our weather changes, in order to become a Net Zero Wales by 2050 and strengthen our natural flood defences, we must plant 86 million trees over the next decade.

“It is already clear to see that this project will help people further understand and experience the many benefits that trees can provide, not only to the environment but also to health and wellbeing.

“I would like to thank all involved at Coed Cadw for partnering with us to deliver this project and I look forward to seeing it extended later in the year.”

Natalie Buttriss, director of Coed Cadw said: “This project is a great example of how ‘the will’ to do something, becomes ‘the way’ in a short space of time.

“We know from our experience of tree planting projects how much people care about the tree they are planting, and how this can inspire the whole family and their network of friends.

“It’s great to also have on board our community partner, Llais Y Goedwig, who have helped us to set up the tree hubs that will be central to this project.”

More information, including how to arrange collection of a tree, can be found here.