TWENTY-FOUR hours after Adam Price flew out of the capital city of Ukraine, the air was heavy with the sound of explosions.

The country was being invaded by Russia.

"Yes, I'm glad to be back as I've got two small children of my own and I wanted to see them again," said the Leader of Plaid Cymru and Senedd member for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr, within hours of his arrival back in Wales.

"But visiting Ukraine was the right thing to do.

"By going out there and meeting with the people - and I'm not just talking about politicians but normal people carrying on with their normal lives - showed that we cared. The one over-riding message that we can all send out to them is a message of solidarity."

Speaking to Adam Price, it becomes clear that he is emtionally exhausted following his four-day visit and by the events of the last few hours.

"I'm thinking about the friends I made, the people I met, some of whom were from the area that has now been occupied. Those people told me that they fled once before but they're not going to flee again. They want peace, not war. But Ukraine is their home and they're prepared to do anything they can to keep it."

Mr Price went on to say that while the foodshops and supermarkets remained well stocked during his visit, it was impossible to buy guns and ammunition.

"I met the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, a former world heayweight boxing champion, and he confirmed that everyone is doing everything possible to protect themseves," he added.

"There are over a million people in the Territorial Army, one of whom I met.

"She's the mother of two young children and has decided to fight for their sakes and for the sake of her country.

"But it's important to make the distinction between the Russian people and the current Russian leadership.

"Many people living in the Ukraine have very strong family connections with Russia and some speak Russian as their main language.

"Similarly, there's a very large percentage of people in Russia who are appalled at what's happened today.

"But Putin is a brutal dictator; he's murdered journalists who have criticised him and he has a list of prominent Ukrainians who he wishes to eliminate. He will stop at nothing."

Meanwhile the UK Government had expressed "deep concern" over the visit of Mr Price and Welsh Labour government minister Mick Antoniw to the capital Kyiv on Saturday, against official advice.

Foreign Office minister Amanda Milling wrote to Plaid Cymru and the Welsh Labour government to "underline the seriousness of the situation", advising them to "leave Ukraine immediately".

The trip sparked letters from the UK Foreign Office.

The Welsh Government said it "noted" the letter and the visit was made "in a personal capacity".