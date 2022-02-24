AN ICONIC Cardiff gig guide is to include the BBC Radio 6 Music Festival and Fringe Festival, which are being held in the city for the first time.

Minty’s Gig Guide, which has a cult following locally, was first published in 2017 by Daniel Minty to help keep local music fans up-to-date with what gigs were happening and crucially, where.

Mr Minty has been a champion of the local music scene in the Welsh capital for years and founded the guide to help others discover the many sides to the city’s musical landscape.

The 6Music festival will be in Cardiff from Friday, April 1, to Sunday, April 3, with the Fringe Festival in the city from Monday, March 28, until Sunday, April 3.

The 6 Music Festival 2022 will see performances from artists including Little Simz, Khruangbin, Father John Misty & members of the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, IDLES, Bloc Party, Johnny Marr and Pixies.

These performances will take place at St David’s Hall, The Great Hall and Y Plas at Cardiff University Students’ Union and Tramshed.

READ MORE:

Building on the original concept, the updated Gig Guide will provide a physical theme-park style map of music venues in Cardiff and a digital interactive guide, whilst the festival and Fringe Festival are taking place.

The digital guide, designed and built by tech firm Big Lemon, will lead visitors around venues in the city, giving directions along the way and providing key information about these venues and the artists performing at them.

Following a tough few years under Covid-19 restrictions, music lovers hope the festival and fringe events will shine a light on Cardiff’s emerging music scene.

Mr Minty said: “The expansion of production companies such as Bad Wolf, and the growth of the arts and entertainment industry has drawn some special attention to Wales.

“Whether it’s Hollywood superheroes running Welsh football clubs and enjoying an ice cream in Barry Island, or Broadway legends popping up in open mic nights at Porters - the world is watching Wales at the moment.

“We founded the Gig Guide to help bridge the gap between local venues and music fans, but it became so much more. This map, drawn by our amazing illustrator Jack Skivens, will serve as a waypoint for the community and help people connect to the music, making the Fringe Festival and the everyday event circuit beyond it, as accessible as possible.

“The timing couldn’t be better as the music scene in Wales is popping off right now.

"It’s up to us to learn from this festival and the fringe, and then build on it. We need to support the grassroots music venues that will be bolstered by this event, and continue to grow the community and the legacy of live music in Cardiff, long after this festival is over.”

The new map and interactive guide will be launched on March 21 at an event at Tiny Rebel, Cardiff.

The event will be followed by a free entry gig at Porter’s.

The gig guide will be available at mintysgigguide.co.uk and the physical maps will be at various kiosks and venues around the city.