A GWENT woman whose six-year-old sister and step-mother are desperately trying to escape Ukraine’s capital Kiev as Russian troops invaded the country has described the situation as "hugely upsetting".

The news on Thursday morning that Russia had begun an invasion of its neighbouring nation was met with shock worldwide - and for Lisa White, of Cwmbran, it was particuarly worring.

Her six-year-old sister Miroslava and step-mother Lesia were in Kiev as the troops moved in, and are currently desperately trying to escape.

Ms White says she and her sister, Hannah, have been in constant contact with their step-mother since the news broke early on Thursday morning.

Ms White's step-mother Lesia and six-year-old sister Miroslava took this photo from the car as they are trying to leave Ukraine. (Picture: Lisa White)

“This morning they told us they were going to try and flee,” Ms White told the Argus.

“But they’ve since been told not to go outside and have been placed under martial law – they’ve sent us videos and voice messages where you can hear shooting and shelling taking place.

“They were hiding in the basement of their church at one point.

“Me and my sister have been watching the news all day – it’s hugely upsetting. It’s being reported that people are going about their business as usual - but we know that’s just not the case.

“I’m angry because it’s not business as usual - it’s a country at war.”

Lesia and six-year-old Miroslava are believed to be travelling in a car of seven people away from Kiev and towards the western regions of Ukraine.

Lisa White (left) with her sister Hannah Boalch (right) say government's should be thinking about people and not the politics of the situation. (Picture: Lisa White)

They’re hoping to reach Poland but confusion around whether its border with Ukraine is open is a worry for Ms White.

“They’re still keeping us updated regularly,” Ms White said.

“They’re heading west but there’s obviously lots of traffic because everybody has the same idea – they all want to get to Poland. Currently they’re in a small village some 40 miles from Kiev.

“Our main concern is where exactly they’re heading – will they even be allowed into Poland when they get there? We just don’t know.

“But we know they’re OK – obviously they’re frightened, and they can still hear all the shelling.”

It comes as Russia launched a major assault on Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday morning, after months of international speculation over whether Russian president Vladimir Putin would invade.

Early reports suggest there have been casualties on both sides of the conflict.

Lesia’s elderly mother and sister, who were unable to leave Kiev, are thought to be hiding in their basement.

“It’s just all happened so quick,” Ms White added.

“Yesterday they were being told everything was OK – but that’s clearly not the case anymore.”

Ms White’s father, also from Cwmbran, moved to Ukraine following his marriage to Lesia after she struggled to get a visa to stay in the UK.

Lesia and six-year-old Miroslava are desperately trying to flee Ukraine. (Picture: Lisa White)

They settled in Kiev before Ms White’s father died a few years ago, leaving Lesia to bring up their six-year-old daughter, Miroslava.

Ms White has now called for governments across the world to offer their support to help civilians leave Ukraine.

“It’s not about the politics for us – it’s about the people, and we want our government to protect them,” she said.

“The ones who can get out need to be seen as refugees and there needs to be aid provided to those that couldn’t.

“I’d hope that governments around the world step up and help these people.”