A YOUNG girl who has only ever had a trim will have 12 inches of her hair cut off for a good cause.
Nine-year-old Coral Boucher, who lives in Barry and is a pupil at Rhws Primary School, will have 12 inches (or 30 centimetres) of her long locks cut off to donate to The Little Princess Trust.
The charity creates wigs for children and young people who have lost their hair while undergoing chemotherapy treatment for cancer or other conditions.
Over the past nine years, Coral has only ever allowed an inch of her hair to be cut off - but now she is following in the footsteps of her older sister, Poppy, who donated her hair to The Little Princess Trust when she was nine.
Along with donating her hair, Coral has raised more than £200 for The Little Princess Trust with her JustGiving page available at https://bit.ly/33MUITB
Little Princess Trust receives no formal funding – money donated helps the charity to provide the wigs to those in need free of charge and helps them research kinder and more effective treatments for childhood cancers.
Coral’s long locks will be cut by hairdresser and family friend, Nina Fernando, on Friday afternoon.
