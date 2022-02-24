WORK on the long-awaited restoration of the Newport-Ebbw Vale rail link is set to begin.

The one mile-long stretch of track providing a direct link was closed in 1962, meaning train passengers have had to travel via Cardiff ever since.

The Argus has long campaigned for the link to be restored, and in 2018 the Welsh Government announced it would be restored.

Now it has been announced that work is to begin on laying new track, meaning an hourly service between Ebbw Vale Town and Newport can be introduced.

Funded by Blaenau Gwent Council, supported by a loan from the Welsh Government, the £70 million investment also includes brand new platforms at Llanhilleth and Newbridge - making the stations fully accessible for the first time.

Newport City Council's deputy leader and cabinet member for city services Cllr Roger Jeavons welcomed the news.

“Having more capacity for trains on the Ebbw Vale gives residents more sustainable travel choices," he said. "Along with the work to improve travel corridors to and from the east and west of the city, it will also connect Newport more closely with our neighbouring communities.

“Both of these bring benefits for residents and businesses alike, and that’s why we’re pleased to be working alongside our partners on this important project.”

A £17 million signalling upgrade - funded by Network Rail via the Department for Transport - will be delivered at the southern end of the line and a state-of-the-art signalling system will be installed and controlled from the Wales Route Operating Centre in Cardiff.

Engineers have already started cutting back vegetation alongside 13-miles of the Ebbw Vale line. Materials are also being dropped off ahead of the work starting in April.

Between April 15 and 18, Network Rail teams will be working to carry out a major track upgrade in the Llanhilleth area.

A rail replacement service will be in operation for passengers who are advised to check before travelling at journeycheck.com/tfwrail

Network Rail is setting-up site compounds at various locations alongside the railway, which will be used to access the track over the course of the project - expected to take approximately 18 months.

Bill Kelly, Wales & Borders route director at Network Rail said: “A more frequent service will mean passengers between Ebbw Vale Town and Crosskeys will be able to access more jobs, training, and leisure opportunities.

“We know that there will be some disruption for local communities and passengers and we’re grateful for their support and patience as we deliver this important upgrade.”

Cllr Dai Davies, executive member for regeneration, Blaenau Gwent Council said: “Any additional rail link, and an increase in the frequency and reliability of train services is great news for the future economic prosperity of Blaenau Gwent.

“It will help to connect people and communities with employment; training and social opportunities. This is just part of improvements that need to be made to public transport and the aim for an integrated service for all.”

Cllr Jamie Pritchard, cabinet member for infrastructure and property, Caerphilly County Borough Council said: “I’m delighted to see improvements planned at Newbridge and Cross Keys.

"These improvements will help to promote communities, strengthen the economy and improve the quality of life for residents.”