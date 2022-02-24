HEARTBROKEN holidaymakers say that they have had their spring and summer holidays at a Pembrokeshire holiday park cancelled, with some being offered the chance to rebook at more than £500 than the original price.

Amroth Castle was bought by Countrywide Park Homes (CPH) for an undisclosed multi-millions pound sum at the end of last year.

The company vowed to invest heavily in the development and envisaged the castle becoming one of its ‘flagship parks’.

However, holidaymakers who had booked their 2022 breaks at the park before the sale, have been contacted recently and told that their bookings have been cancelled and refunded.

Some were offered the chance to rebook their break, but one customer said that the same week would have cost her £500 more.

“We booked that holiday while we were staying last year. We couldn't afford the price increase. Such a shame,” said one on social media.

Another was not even offered the chance to rebook: “My brother and I had over 10 years of childhood holidays at Amroth because my nan and gramp had a caravan there,” she wrote.

“Once I had my own kids we started to come back each year from 2012 to give them their childhood holidays like I had so we were gutted when this year's got cancelled.”

Other customers said that they felt that CPH should have honoured this year’s bookings at the price they were booked at.

They are not the first to express unhappiness at the way the park has been run, with caravan owners saying last year that they had been ‘kept in the dark’ about the sale and the future of the park.

A spokesperson for CPH apologised for any inconvenience: “At the time of purchasing Amroth Castle Holiday Park, we urgently reviewed all areas of the business. After completing the review, we were unable to guarantee the bookings for the 2022 holiday season would be able to go ahead,” they said.

“Upon the review of all the lodges, we decided that we would need improve these facilities. With major investment in all areas, we unfortunately have been forced to increase the cost of holidays at the site.

“Everyone who has unfortunately had their booking cancelled has been fully refunded.

“We are sorry for anyone who has not had communication on rebooking. [This can be done] by calling our team on 0800 150 3333.”