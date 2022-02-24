TAXPAYERS in Caerphilly County Borough will see their council tax bills increase by 1.9 per cent in April after budget proposals were signed off.

The rise, which is lower than the 2.5 per cent increase originally proposed by the authority, was approved at a full council meeting on Thursday, February 24.

The rise would see the average Band D property will see an increase of 45p a week and pay a total of £1,253.95 in council tax in the next financial year.

The budget for 2022/23 outlines £9.6 million of investment in “key services” – including £5.7 million allocated to social care.

Social care was listed as a high priority for 95 per cent of respondents to the council’s public consultation on the budget.

Apprenticeships schemes will see an investment of £250,000, and £235,000 is allocated to flood prevention services.

More than £2 million of the budget will go towards highways resurfacing, including:

Improvements to Dolyfelin Street (£100,000);

Verge removal and creation of off-road parking in Ty Sign and other priority areas (£400,000);

Vehicle Restraint System replacement on the A467 near Abercarn (£200,000);

Footway reconstruction (£300,000);

Drainage schemes (£300,000);

Speed hump renewals (£100,000);

Cattle grid renewals (£100,000);

Cllr Jamie Pritchard, cabinet member for infrastructure and property, said: “This is a socialist budget that I am happy to support – this is investment, not cuts.”

Money will also be spent on public protection services, weed control measures and community safety wardens.

During the meeting, Labour councillor Sean Morgan, who represents Nelson, said the budget proposals would “protect the services residents use every day”.

Cllr Morgan also pointed to the fact council tax in Caerphilly County Borough is the second lowest in Wales – saying Band D residents are £500 a year better off than in neighbouring councils.

However, both Plaid Cymru and Independent councillors argued that council tax should not rise at all this year, due to the difficulties residents are facing with the rising cost of living.

Ystrad Mynach’s Plaid Cymru councillor Martyn James and Blackwood’s Independent councillor Nigel Dix both said they could not support the council tax rise.

These views were echoed by Plaid Cymru councillor Donna Cushing, who represents Hengoed. Cllr Cushing said while she supported the budget, she could not support the tax increase.

An amendment was tabled by Independent group leader Cllr Kevin Etheridge, which would have seen the budget go ahead but without the increased tax rise. However, this was rejected by councillors.

At a Cabinet meeting, held on Wednesday, February 23, Cllr Eluned Stenner, cabinet member for performance, economy and enterprise, said: “There will be some residents that will find this a real concern and I would like to urge those residents to contact the authority if they find themselves in this situation.”