THE re-development of Newport Market by LoftCo is nearing completion.

The multi-million pound project to regenerate Newport Market will be unveiled in March - with space for 140 businesses, including 45 retail units and 10 street food stalls.

Some familiar faces will return to the market. Friendly Neighbourhood Comics and Rae Barton Fruit & Veg will be back in the Victorian building, and Tiny Rebel - which remains open as the front of Newport Market - will remain.

Here are 16 new businesses which are confirmed as part of the revamped Newport Market.

Academy Coffee and Cocktail Bar

Newport Market will home a 360-degree coffee and cocktail bar.

Academy Coffee and Cocktail Bar – which also has venues in Barry, Cardiff and Penarth - will offer coffee by day, and cocktails, beer, and wine in the evening.

It will be part of a family-owned group of specialty coffee shops aiming to offer a European café bar vibe.

Ashwell & Co

Vintage fashion and bridalwear company Ashwell & Co will open a Welsh venue at Newport Market.

Kate and Will Ashwell of Ashwell & Co will be bringing vintage fashion and bridalwear to the market (Credit: Ruby Walker Photography)

With its Bristol venue named one of Britain’s 50 best boutiques by the Sunday Times Style Magazine, Ashwell & Co aims to create vintage shopping and tearoom experience.

The Cheesecake Guy

The Cheesecake Guy, based in Merthyr Tydfil, will be opening its second shop in Newport Market.

It will be offering a range of sweet treats including cheesecake and cookie dough jars, milkshakes, and more – including vegan options.

Craig Taylor, of The Cheesecake Guy, said:

"We are very excited to be part of the new development in Newport Market alongside some other amazing small businesses."

Deli Bach

Deli Bach aims to showcase produce local to Wales, with their deli counter to include sandwiches, coffee, sweets, treats, and more.

With a base in Llandaff, Cardiff, they are set to expand with their new unit which will be based in Newport Market.

Dirty Gnocchi

Italian street food that will “gnoc” your socks off will be part of Newport Market at Dirty Gnocchi, run by the former owners of La Pentola in Cardiff.

As indicated by the name the venue offers gnocchi – including gluten free, vegetarian, and vegan – along with other Italian dishes including their pasta infused cheese wheel.

Flour & Ash

Bristol-based Flour & Ash will also be getting a slice of the action at Newport Market.

The venue will dish out fresh wood-fired sourdough pizza, salads, small plates, sides and desserts. This will be their first venture outside of Wales with the option to dine-in or takeaway.

Friends in Knead

Already established in Cardiff and Barry, Friends in Knead will be opening a bakery in Newport Market – which they say is looking “absolutely incredible” ahead of the grand opening.

Friends in Knead will have an array of bread, deli items, and signature bakes – including sweet treats.

The Greedy Bear

The Greedy Bear, already based in Cardiff, is bringing pan Asian cuisine to Newport Market.

Pan-Asian encompasses special dishes from different nations and cultures throughout the continent of Asia. This includes bao buns, rice bowls, noodles, and small plates.

Little Acorns At Home

Home décor and lifestyle shop Little Acorns At Home have said that it is “exciting times” preparing to open at Newport Market.

They sell a wide range of homeware items including stock from other small businesses.

Meet and Greek

Inspired by the flavours of Cyprus, Meet and Greek aims to share authentic Greek street food.

Already established in Barry and Cardiff Meet and Greek will set up shop in Newport. The business combines British and Greek produce with traditional cooking methods and uses only biodegradable or recyclable packaging.

Newport Distillery

Cardiff Distillery will be branching out with Newport Distillery, which will be based in the market and will have a double shopfront. One will sell bottles of distilled projects, while the other will offer gin schools and tasting sessions.

Newport Distillery will be selling Welsh gin

It has already started establishing itself in Newport – sponsoring Newport County AFC and producing two gins: one for the football club and one for the city called Gin Casnewydd.

Pure Pets

Newport family run business, Pure Pets, will be opening its first physical premises at Newport Market – it formerly operated solely online.

Pure Pets will be based at Newport Market, with the online shop to remain – offering pet products and a free local delivery service.

The Rogue Welsh Cake Company

Penarth’s The Rogue Welsh Cake Company - run by a mother and son - will bring Welsh cakes “with a twist” to Newport Market.

Savoury options will include tomato and feta, cheese leek and herb, and marmite and cheese. With sweet offerings such as chocolate and salted caramel, peanut butter and jam, white chocolate and raspberry and more.

Seven Lucky Gods

Seven Lucky Gods is a Japanese style Izakaya bar, which already has a Bristol base and will be coming to Newport Market.

People will be able to get their fix of Japanese food including sushi, meat, and vegan options with people able to eat in or takeaway.

SUPA Thai Vegan

Boasting a 100 per cent vegan menu, SUPA Thai Vegan will be opening their first unit at Newport Market.

The business will continue delivery to Newport and Caldicot until the end of February, with them asking the public – via social media – to come “say hello and try our food” when they open their market outlet.

Tasty Peninsula

Tasty Peninsula is the brainchild of Jason Yean.

Tasty Peninsula (Food in Malaysia) will be opening in Newport Market

He was raised in Malaysia and now lives in Wales – he wants to promote the food of his homeland at Newport Market, as well as at another new venue at The Goodsheds in Barry.

