NEWPORT withstood a dramatic late charge from Ebbw Vale to complete a Gwent derby hat-trick by the smallest of margins at Eugene Cross Park.

The Black and Ambers seemed to be easing to a bonus point win when they led 29-10 early in the second half thanks to tries by wing Jon Morris (2), centre Cameron Lewis and back rower Ben Roach before the Steelmen turned to the heavy boys in heavy conditions.

They crossed twice through the driving lineout, with replacement Joe Thomas adding to fly-half Evan Lloyd’s first-half try to make it 29-22.

Ebbw laid siege to the line with the clock in the red and a stunning draw looked on the cards only for TMO assistance to prove the on-field decision of the ball being held up under the posts to be correct.

That spirit and character bodes well for a side that are rebuilding under Jason Strange after a testing season.

Ebbw are playing for pride but Newport are hunting silverware on two fronts and could ultimately reflect on a job well done on a night when it wasn’t about the high-octane stuff.

They are five from five in the league and added the success to their Premiership Cup home and away wins over their Gwent rivals.

The fixture was rearranged after the planned festive date was shelved because of Covid crowd restrictions and it was Ebbw that started as though they had overindulged on Christmas Day.

Newport struck first in the seventh minute when wing Morris crossed down the right thanks to an overlap, having time to dot down after stumbling from Dai Richards' assist.

His second came in the 13th minute when lock Josh Skinner provided the final pass after Matt O'Brien's floated ball to the flank.

Will Reed converted and then added a penalty to make it 15-0 after 25 minutes.

However, the Steelmen finished the half strongly and got on the scoreboard when Dragons fly-half Evan Lloyd, who had scored the winner against Ebbw in a Premiership Cup encounter in Colwyn Bay, combined with centre Ethan Phillips to go over.

He added the extras and the hosts were close to a second when Dafydd Howells burst down the left but his kick inside failed to go to hand.

Newport turned down a shot at goal to go quickly early in the second half only to be turned over in the 22 from a quick tap.

They then had a chance to put the squeeze on when number eight Lewis Young was sin-binned for a high tackle on replacement full-back Will Talbot-Davies.

The Black and Ambers stretched away thanks to a powerful finish by centre Cameron Lewis after 45 minutes.

Reed, who provided a lovely delayed pass for the try, converted to make it 22-7 only for Lloyd to cut the gap to 22-10 with a penalty that also saw Newport’s Luke Crane yellow-carded.

However, they made light of their numerical disadvantage with their bonus point try on 55 minutes after a peach of a cross-kick by Matt O’Brien in the 22 to Wales sevens international Ben Roach on the left flank with the back rower’s score converted by Reed.

Ebbw took advantage of a rising Newport penalty count to barge over in the 69th minute through replacement forward Thomas after an impressive driving lineout.

Rhys Jones’ conversion made it 29-17 and the hosts had a sniff of a famous comeback.

They blew a couple of chances in the 22 but finally struck again through their driving lineout as the clock ticked towards 80.

Jones was wide with a rushed drop-goal conversion but Newport indiscipline gave Ebbw a chance to turn a consolation bonus into a three-point haul.

The Steelmen marched back into the 22 and hammered away with route one rugby only to be denied by centimetres.