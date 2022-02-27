A FOOD business, which launched from a home less than six months ago, will unveil its first restaurant next month.

Cwmbran couple Mark Williams - a bodybuilder nicknamed ‘Sharkey’ - and Natasha Spencer-George, launched Sharkbite Burgers in September 2021 using local ingredients to create meals from scratch.

The independent business, which has received a 'four' rating from the Food Standards Agency and is registered with the local authority [Torfaen], currently offers bookings for food to collect.

“We are massive foodies - we love cooking together and for friends,” said Ms Spencer-George.

“Mark would prepare for bodybuilding shows for months in advance, on a strict diet, and we would plan which places to visit after the competitive shows.

“We’d travel miles for good food and burgers.”

She added that the couple had “always” talked about opening their own food business.

One day they sat down and discussed and planned it - then they started making seasonings, burgers, and sauces, asking friends and family to try their food.

Despite it being less than six months since Sharkbite Burgers launched its food has proven popular, so much so that it is among six finalists for the ‘best takeaway’ category in the Best of Welsh Business Awards 2022.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be finalists,” said Ms Spencer-George.

“When we started the business from home back in September 2021, we never thought it would take off this quickly. But it has rocketed and we have obtained our first shop, due to open in mid-March.”

Sharkbite Burgers' first official venue will open at the Grange industrial estate in Cwmbran - the opening date is to be confirmed - with the couple planning to have discounts and goodies to celebrate their opening.

They are “keen to support local wherever possible” and are carrying out work on the building including:

Renovating the kitchen;

Installing a new canopy;

Updating the dining area.

The restaurant will offer foodies the opportunity to book tables and dine in at Sharkbite Burgers, and collection will remain an option.

You can follow Sharkbite Burgers on Facebook @sharkbiteburgers or check out its website at sharkbiteburgers.com