A PROJECT creating a community garden in the middle of Barry has been launched.

St Mary’s Church, in Holton Road in the Barry Dock area, is not just a place of woships - it's a space for the community to use.

The church runs a food bank; during lockdown - when people were unable to attend this in person - donations were distributed through social workers. But now, with restrictions eased in Wales, the food bank has returned to St Mary's Church on Fridays.

Groups are welcome to use the space, with plans in the pipeline to home Cardiff and Vale of Glamorgan’s Wellbeing Café within the building.

And the large plot of green space at St Mary's Church is not exempt – with a community garden to be created for all to enjoy.

Watch the Facebook Live video from the space on Thursday (February 17):

Father Dan Barnes-Davies moved to the church from London in May 2021 and had grown fond of the people of Wales' largest town.

He said:

“Barry has a different culture to London but people are friendly and open and it's been lovely to meet them - although still getting used to cycling on all the hills." "It's important that the community knows they deserve good things. "A church is now just for services - it's for the community and the people committed to it and this garden will be for the community.

He added that the church has always been "for everyone" with St Mary's Church being based in a "brilliant location with such potential".

The project is being spearheaded by Helena Coombes and Susan Borges, who have been members at St Mary’s Church for more than 27 years and hope to visit local community gardens for inspiration and ideas.

It’s hoped that local schools and businesses will get involved, along with members of the public who can help with:

Ideas and suggestions;

Organisational skills;

Physical labour (with tea and cake);

Donations of seeds, plants, or trees;

Funding and ideas/sources for funding.

Ms Borges said:

“27 years ago we were piling up stones to put out a table [in the space] for some tea and biscuits. “This has been ongoing for a very long time – for what we have imagined to become real will be wonderful. “Wellbeing and mental health had been low due to lockdown – the garden will give a place for people to sit and talk; nothing is nicer than sitting in a garden.”

People with ideas for the community garden can call Susan Borges on 07866 078665 or e-mail Helena Coombes via hicoombes@ntlworld.com