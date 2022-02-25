A ONE-YEAR-OLD infant and their parents who were reported missing from Wales more than a week ago have been traced safe and well in Scotland.
Leanca Rostas, 34, and Marcel Rostas, 35, and their one-year-old Matie had last been seen at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff at about midnight on Wednesday February 16.
Police investigations established that the family travelled to Scotland and they were thought to have gone to the Fife area.
On Friday, Police Scotland said that the family, from South Wales, has been traced safe and well north of the border.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.