MORRISONS is offering 25 per cent off The Best wine range, with more than 80 bottles to choose from.
Customers who buy three bottles of wine online or in-store will get 25 percent off their purchase.
There are award-winning wines in the range, including The Best Amarone (£16 full price), The Best Cremant de Limoux (£12 full price) and The Best Barolo (£16 full price).
There is also a three for £20 offer on 32 selected bottles, meaning you are never far from great wine and a discounted price.
Charles Cutteridge, Wine Sourcing Manager at Morrisons, said: “We know that customers will be looking to pick up great quality wines as get-togethers resume and spring is on the horizon.
"The latest deals will allow people to pick up award-winning bottles from our The Best range, as well as favourite brands; so there really is something for everyone.
"We hope that a lot of these bottles will be enjoyed amongst friends and family over the coming months.”
The offers are available until March 15 in-store and online in England and Wales.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.