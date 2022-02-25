MORRISONS is offering 25 per cent off The Best wine range, with more than 80 bottles to choose from.

Customers who buy three bottles of wine online or in-store will get 25 percent off their purchase.

There are award-winning wines in the range, including The Best Amarone (£16 full price), The Best Cremant de Limoux (£12 full price) and The Best Barolo (£16 full price).

There is also a three for £20 offer on 32 selected bottles, meaning you are never far from great wine and a discounted price. 

South Wales Argus: Morrisons is offering 25% The Best Wine Range when customers purchase three bottles (Morrisons)Morrisons is offering 25% The Best Wine Range when customers purchase three bottles (Morrisons)

Charles Cutteridge, Wine Sourcing Manager at Morrisons, said: “We know that customers will be looking to pick up great quality wines as get-togethers resume and spring is on the horizon.

"The latest deals will allow people to pick up award-winning bottles from our The Best range, as well as favourite brands; so there really is something for everyone.

"We hope that a lot of these bottles will be enjoyed amongst friends and family over the coming months.”

The offers are available until March 15 in-store and online in England and Wales. 