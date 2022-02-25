Sports Direct has revealed the UK's most popular sports and teams in a new ranking.
The sports retailer analysed teams associated with leagues across eight sports from up and down the country and crafted a list based on a number of critical factors.
The researchers looked at everything from the team's brand sentiment on social media to its number of online searches.
The ranking was also constructed by looking at online mentions, social following and fan engagement.
"Sports Teams are the bread and butter of the sporting world," the sportswear brand said.
It added: "They matter immensely to fans and to individuals themselves, but which ones are the most loved across the UK?"
READ MORE: Six Nations referees 2022 - meet the refs assigned to every game
READ MORE: Winter Olympics: Triumphant curling teams land in Scotland
Most loved sports in the UK
Sports Direct has rounded up the UK's most popular sports and it's definitely an interesting mix.
Unsurprisingly, Football tops the list with an average of 1,070,863 loves on social media, the retailer has confirmed.
Coming in second and third is Rugby League and Union respectively and rounding up the ranking is Athletics.
- Football
- Rugby League
- Rugby Union
- Ice Hockey
- Cricket
- Netball
- Rowing
- Athletics
Did you know that you can shop by sport on the Sports Direct website?
If you're looking for gear and equipment to try out a new sport, you'll find all the kits you could possibly need in the various sports categories on its website.
Whether you're a running rookie or you're nuts about the NFL, Sports Direct can keep you right.
Shop the collection via the Sports Direct website.
Most popular sports teams in the UK
Sports Direct has crafted its top 15 list and we aren't surprised to see Football dominate the top 5 spots of the most popular sports teams in the UK.
However, you'll find other sports teams in the ranking this year with beloved Ice Hockey, Rugby Union, Netball and Athletics making the top 15 list.
You can see the full breakdown of the sports team rankings via the Sports Direct website which includes fan favourites like Cricket and Rowing too.
- Arsenal - Football
- Liverpool- Football
- Chelsea - Football
- Man City - Football
- West Ham - Football
- Cardiff Devils - Ice Hockey
- Gloucester - Rugby Union
- Shaftesbury Barnett Harriers - Athletics
- Guildford Flames - Ice Hockey
- Harlequins - Rugby Union
- Northampton Saints - Rugby Union
- Saracens - Rugby Union
- Team Bath Netball - Netball
- Leicester Tigers - Rugby Union
- Woodford Green and Essex Ladies - Athletics
Football fans can shop for their team's kits and wear strips from some of the country's biggest teams including Manchester United, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and more.
Meanwhile, Rugby Union fans can sports strips from Wales, England and Scotland by picking one up from the Sports Direct website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.