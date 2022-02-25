Sports Direct has revealed the UK's most popular sports and teams in a new ranking.

The sports retailer analysed teams associated with leagues across eight sports from up and down the country and crafted a list based on a number of critical factors.

The researchers looked at everything from the team's brand sentiment on social media to its number of online searches.

The ranking was also constructed by looking at online mentions, social following and fan engagement.

Sports Direct store. Credit: PA

"Sports Teams are the bread and butter of the sporting world," the sportswear brand said.

It added: "They matter immensely to fans and to individuals themselves, but which ones are the most loved across the UK?"

Most loved sports in the UK

Sports Direct has rounded up the UK's most popular sports and it's definitely an interesting mix.

Most Loved Sports. Credit: Sports Direct

Unsurprisingly, Football tops the list with an average of 1,070,863 loves on social media, the retailer has confirmed.

Coming in second and third is Rugby League and Union respectively and rounding up the ranking is Athletics.

Football Rugby League Rugby Union Ice Hockey Cricket Netball Rowing Athletics

Most popular sports teams in the UK

Top 15 sports in the UK. Credit: Sports Direct

Sports Direct has crafted its top 15 list and we aren't surprised to see Football dominate the top 5 spots of the most popular sports teams in the UK.

However, you'll find other sports teams in the ranking this year with beloved Ice Hockey, Rugby Union, Netball and Athletics making the top 15 list.

You can see the full breakdown of the sports team rankings via the Sports Direct website which includes fan favourites like Cricket and Rowing too.

