ALDI'S popular health and beauty brand, Lacura, has launched three amazing new bundles, available exclusively online.

The cruelty-free brand is famed for its great products at low prices, and now you can treat yourself to an entire bundle of products.

The bundles include: The Beauty (£64.87) Skincare (£32.43) and Makeup (£32.94).

Favourites Bundles include five-star rated products such as the Original Hot Cloth Cleanser and Snapshot Ready Glow Primer, essentials for every beauty bag.

They are only available while stocks last so head to the Aldi website now!

Beauty Favourites Bundle

The Beauty Favourites Bundle has everything you need to get your skincare plan sorted. It has Lacura’s Jelly Cleanser (150ml), packed with makeup dissolving emollients to remove even the most stubborn make-up, dirt and impurities. You can also opt for the Original Hot Cloth Cleanser (200ml), specifically formulated for a deep clean with the help of a gently exfoliating muslin cloth.

Next, buff away dead skin with the Microdermabrasion Scrub (100ml), leaving skin looking visibly smooth and glowing with its unique pineapple and enzyme formula.

Beauty Favourites (Aldi)

The Healthy Glow Glycolic Toner (250ml) will help your skin glow, then nourish with the Multi-Peptide Moisturiser (50ml), formulated with seven peptides, proteins and nutrients and enriched with Water lily Extract to help improve skin tone, texture, firmness and elasticity with added anti-aging benefits.

The Healthy Glow Rose Facial Oil (25ml) is ideal for extra hydration; simply add two drops to moisturisers both morning and night.

Those who love a face mask can have a moment of wellness with the Pink Clay Dual Mask (50ml), ideal for detoxifying the skin for a fresh and revitalised complexion.

Makeup lovers can get skin looking picture perfect with the Snapshot Ready Glow Primer (30ml) before framing and defining the eyes with the Naturals Two Eyeshadow Palette (12x1.08g) that provides a stunning selection of neutral colours that are ideal for day and evening looks.

Then curl and length with the popular Too Legit Mascara (14g), and make sure flawless finished looks stay with the Makeup Setting Spray (110ml).

The bundle also includes Lacura Glycolic Serum and Lacura Salicylic Acid Tonic.

All this for £64.87!

Skincare Bundle

The Skincare Bundle is perfect for lovers of products. It contains:

1 x Lacura Original Hot Cloth Cleanser

1 x Lacura Rose Facial Oil

1 x Lacura Healthy Glow Glycolic Toner

1 x Lacura Peptide Moisturiser

1 x Lacura Microdermabrasion Scrub

1 x Lacura Jelly Cleanser

1 x Lacura Glycolic Serum

You can order this for £32.43.

Makeup Bundle

Makeup fanatics are also in for a treat with the Lacura Makeup Favourites Bundle. It contains:

1 x Lacura Too Legit Mascara

1 x Lacura Snapshot Ready Glow Primer

1 x Lacura Makeup Setting Spray

1 x Lacura Peptide Moisturiser

1 x Naturals Two Eyeshadow Palette

1 x Lacura Jelly Cleanser

All for just £32.94!

To treat yourself to a bundle, head over to the Aldi website now.