NEWPORT County AFC have suffered a trio of injury blows for their League Two promotion push with striker Courtney Baker-Richardson and defenders Josh Pask and Priestley Farquharson facing spells on the sidelines.
Baker-Richardson and Pask will be out for six weeks with hamstrings injuries and will now target the run-in.
The forward has been a key figure in the side, forming a strong partnership with goal machine Dom Telford, while the centre-back has featured prominently since arriving on loan from Coventry in January.
Baker-Richardson suffered the blow towards the end of last week's 1-1 draw with Mansfield while Pask was injured in training on Tuesday.
The campaign is over for Farquharson, who has been a fringe figure of late, after he had surgery on a knee issue.
On-loan Rob Street, Alex Fisher and Lewis Collins are the contenders to slot in up front while Jamie Clarke is the prime option on the right of defence next to Mickey Demetriou.
Scot Bennett can also drop back, Cameron Norman could slot in on the right of a three but academy graduate Joe Woodiwiss cannot be recalled from his loan at Merthyr.
Eighth-placed County face a key week in their promotion bid with home clashes against third-placed Tranmere, leaders Forest Green Rovers and play-off contenders Bristol Rovers.
They have had one good bit of injury news with influential midfielder Ollie Cooper back after missing the draw with the Stags.
More to come
