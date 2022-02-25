UK DRIVERS have been warned Russian’s military invasion of Ukraine could have a drastic impact on fuel prices across the UK.

With fuel prices already at a record high, industry experts have warned people across the UK can expect to pay as much as £1.60 per litre in the near future.

Warning over UK fuel price surge

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “Russia’s actions will now push petrol pump prices up to £1.50 very soon.

“The question then becomes where will this stop and how much can drivers take, just as many are using their cars more and returning to workplaces.”

He added: “If the oil price was to increase to 110 US dollars, there’s a very real danger the average price of petrol would hit £1.55 a litre.

“This would cause untold financial difficulties for many people who depend on their cars for getting to work and running their lives as it would skyrocket the cost of a full tank to £85.

“At 120 US dollars a barrel – without any change to the exchange rate which is currently at 1.35 US dollars – we would be looking £1.60 a litre and £88 for a full tank.”

The worrying news will concern Brits amid the cost of living crisis amid energy price hikes and an increase in food prices.

Fuel cost calculator UK

Amid the warning of rising fuel prices, if you want to know how much a tank of fuel will set you back before heading to the forecourts, FleetNews has you covered.

Using the latest average price of fuel in the UK, you can calculate how much fuelling your car will cost.

Teaming up with Allstar, FleetNews offer a fuel prices locator broken down into unleaded and super unleaded petrol, diesel and LPG averages.

By filling in the fuel you use, your car, journey distance and miles per gallon (MPG) drivers can calculate the cost of each journey based on current prices.

You can then break down the average area prices across the UK to work out the cheapest area to fill up on your route.

To use the calculator, head to the FleetNews website.