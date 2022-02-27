A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

KAREN ROACH, 52, of Alma Street, Abertillery, was banned from driving for 19 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 72 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on January 17.

She was ordered to pay £492 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

BRADLEY MEREDITH, 21, of Station Road, Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted public disorder on February 17.

GARETH LYN RICHARDS, 51, of Old Pant Road, Pantside, Newbridge, was ordered to pay £289 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to property belonging to McDonald’s on January 19.

CRAIG SEARLES, 37, of Somerset Street, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted possession of amphetamine and possession of cannabis on June 8.

TOMOS DAVID BISHOP, 31, of Burton Road, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Chepstow Road on July 13, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

FABAN HORVATH, 42, of Corporation Road, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on July 13, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DELME PRICE, 44, of Barleyfield Industrial Estate, Nantyglo, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GAVIN BASSETT, 36, of Albany Road, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.