A CITY taxi firm is offering free lifts to the funeral of a father-of-one who was killed in a crash in Newport earlier this month.

Motorbike rider Mason Williams, 28, died after a crash in Cardiff Road on Wednesday, February 2.The father of one was a hugely popular figure in Maesglas and previously mourners had gathered on Cardiff Road to remember the motorbike enthusiast.

Family members set up a fundraiser to give him "the send off he deserves" that raised £2,611 - £611 more than the goal. His funeral is being held at St Woolos Cathedral on Friday, March 11 at 11am and 'hundreds' are expected to attend.

And now Dragon Taxis - which itself pitched in with £500 to the fundraiser - is offering free transport to the funeral and then to Maesglas Social Club - known locally as 'the Muffler' - as others travel to the crematorium separately.

Taxis will pick up mourners from Maesglas shops in Cardiff Road at 10am, subject to availability, and must be booked by Monday, March 7. To book email masonsfuneral@dragontaxis.com.

Jack Price, regional director for Dragon Taxis said: "Dragon is very much at the heart of the local communities we serve and we were shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Mason.

"Mason was a well-known figure in the Maesglas community.

"I am very sure that everyone attending the funeral next Friday will give Mason the send-off he deserves, and we are very happy to play our small part in celebrating his life, by offering our support in this way."

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and released under investigation and enquiries are still ongoing.