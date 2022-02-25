MILLIONS of Three mobile customers face price hikes of up to £31 per year from April.

As the network rises its prices, the additional amount will depend on when they signed up.

Which customers will be affected by price hikes?





Customers who joined the mobile network before October 29, 2020, will see bills rise by 7.8 per cent.

This rise is in line with the January retail price index rate which measures inflation.

Those who joined or upgraded after October 29, 2020, will see their tariff increase by 4.5 per cent due to Three’s fixed annual price change.

Three gave the example that if someone is on a £20 per month contract then bills will rise by 90p each month - equating to a £10.80 price hike per year.

For anyone on the same contract who joined prior the October 29, 2020, the annual increase will be £18.72.

How much will customers be charged?





The amount customers will be charged depends on the length of the contract, which phone they have and how their data allowance.

Any customers who want to leave before the end of their contract will have to pay the cancellation fee.

These annual price changes are set out in Three’s terms and conditions.

A Three UK spokesperson said: “Like other mobile providers, our pay monthly plans are subject to an annual price change.

“We have taken the decision to apply an annual fixed percentage increase of 4.5% for new and upgrading customers who joined or upgraded from October 29, 2020.”