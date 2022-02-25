Wales and England are set to face off in the Six Nations on Saturday (February 26) at 4.45pm.

Both sides have seen a win and a defeat in their opening two games, with Wales currently two points behind England due to Eddie Jones' side only losing by three points in their defeat to Scotland and getting five tries in their victory over Italy.

Wayne Pivac's side defeated Scotland last time out to rectify their 29-7 loss to Ireland at the beginning of the competition and will seek to carry that on in beating England.

Wales has also been given a boost in Taulupe Faletau being recalled following coming back from injury and is selected at number 8.

Elsewhere in the back row, Ross Moriarty switches to blind-side flanker and Taine Basham moves back to open-side flanker after an outing at blind side against Scotland.

Alex Cuthbert will win his 50th cap for Wales this weekend after being selected on the wing.

Additionally, Josh Adams returns from injury to start also at wing, while Liam Williams remains at fullback.

For England, Manu Tuilagi will not be available for the match after initially being named in the line-up, and Joe Marchant has been recalled to replace him.

It has not yet been confirmed who will take Tuilagi's position in the starting XV at the time of writing.

Wales line-up to face England

Starting XV

15. Liam Williams 
14. Alex Cuthbert 
13. Owen Watkin 
12. Nick Tompkins 
11. Josh Adams 
10. Dan Biggar, captain
9. Tomos Williams 
1. Wyn Jones 
2. Ryan Elias 
3. Tomas Francis 
4. Will Rowlands 
5. Adam Beard, vice-captain
6. Ross Moriarty 
7. Taine Basham 
8. Taulupe Faletau 

Replacements

16. Dewi Lake 
17. Gareth Thomas 
18. Leon Brown
19. Seb Davies
20. Jac Morgan
21. Kieran Hardy
22. Gareth Anscombe 
23. Jonathan Davies 

England line-up to face Wales

Starting XV

15. Freddie Steward

14. Max Malins

13. Henry Slade

12. Manu Tuilagi (replacement not yet confirmed)

11. Jack Nowell

10. Marcus Smith

9. Harry Randall

1. Ellis Genge

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie

3. Kyle Sinckler

4. Charlie Ewels

5. Maro Itoje

6. Courtney Lawes, captain

7. Tom Curry

8. Alex Dombrandt

Replacements

16. Jamie George

17. Joe Marler

18. Will Stuart

19. Nick Isiekwe

20. Sam Simmonds

21. Ben Youngs

22. George Ford

23. Elliot Daly