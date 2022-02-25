Wales and England are set to face off in the Six Nations on Saturday (February 26) at 4.45pm.
Both sides have seen a win and a defeat in their opening two games, with Wales currently two points behind England due to Eddie Jones' side only losing by three points in their defeat to Scotland and getting five tries in their victory over Italy.
Wayne Pivac's side defeated Scotland last time out to rectify their 29-7 loss to Ireland at the beginning of the competition and will seek to carry that on in beating England.
Wales has also been given a boost in Taulupe Faletau being recalled following coming back from injury and is selected at number 8.
Team Announcement
Here's your Wales squad to face England at Twickenham in the third round of the #GuinnessSixNations.
➥Diwrnod arbennig i Alex Cuthbert yn cael ei 50fed cap a dychweliad Taulupe Faletau yn Rhif 8 yn Twickenham.#ENGvWAL
Elsewhere in the back row, Ross Moriarty switches to blind-side flanker and Taine Basham moves back to open-side flanker after an outing at blind side against Scotland.
Alex Cuthbert will win his 50th cap for Wales this weekend after being selected on the wing.
Additionally, Josh Adams returns from injury to start also at wing, while Liam Williams remains at fullback.
For England, Manu Tuilagi will not be available for the match after initially being named in the line-up, and Joe Marchant has been recalled to replace him.
It has not yet been confirmed who will take Tuilagi's position in the starting XV at the time of writing.
Wales line-up to face England
Starting XV
15. Liam Williams
14. Alex Cuthbert
13. Owen Watkin
12. Nick Tompkins
11. Josh Adams
10. Dan Biggar, captain
9. Tomos Williams
1. Wyn Jones
2. Ryan Elias
3. Tomas Francis
4. Will Rowlands
5. Adam Beard, vice-captain
6. Ross Moriarty
7. Taine Basham
8. Taulupe Faletau
Replacements
16. Dewi Lake
17. Gareth Thomas
18. Leon Brown
19. Seb Davies
20. Jac Morgan
21. Kieran Hardy
22. Gareth Anscombe
23. Jonathan Davies
England line-up to face Wales
Squad update | Manu Tuilagi is out of this weekend's match against Wales.
Joe Marchant has been recalled and will train with the squad tomorrow.
An updated team will be confirmed on match day.
Starting XV
15. Freddie Steward
14. Max Malins
13. Henry Slade
12. Manu Tuilagi (replacement not yet confirmed)
11. Jack Nowell
10. Marcus Smith
9. Harry Randall
1. Ellis Genge
2. Luke Cowan-Dickie
3. Kyle Sinckler
4. Charlie Ewels
5. Maro Itoje
6. Courtney Lawes, captain
7. Tom Curry
8. Alex Dombrandt
Replacements
16. Jamie George
17. Joe Marler
18. Will Stuart
19. Nick Isiekwe
20. Sam Simmonds
21. Ben Youngs
22. George Ford
23. Elliot Daly
