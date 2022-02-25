AS FIGHTING in Ukraine enters a second day, Gwent's MPs have been giving their reactions to Russia’s invasion of the country.

The news on Thursday morning that Russia had begun an invasion of its neighbouring nation was met with shock worldwide.

Russian forces entered Ukraine from the north, east and south of the country – using a variety of assault methods.

It’s understood that fighting is now ongoing in Ukraine’s capital, Kiev – after thousands of civilians tried to flee the city on Thursday afternoon.

Western nations have imposed a number of financial sanctions on Russia in the wake of the invasion but have stopped short of sending military forces into the conflict.

The Argus contacted Gwent MPs to ask for their reaction to the unfolding situation in Ukraine.

Labour MP for Islwyn, Chris Evans, said: “Putin has been allowed to get away with his blatant aggression toward his democratic neighbours for too long and innocent civilians in Ukraine are paying the price.

“The West must now stand up and do everything we can to bring this illegal war to a swift end. Keir Starmer has made clear that Labour will support any sanctions which the Government feel are necessary.

“The Putin regime and Russian oligarchs cannot be allowed to benefit from financial interests in the UK while taking away freedom from the Ukrainian people.”

Nick Thomas-Symonds, Labour MP for Torfaen and shadow secretary of state for international trade, said: “Putin’s attack on Ukraine is unprovoked and unjustifiable and will have tragic consequences throughout the world.

“We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the people of Ukraine in the face of tyranny.

“The toughest possible sanctions must be taken against Russia, money of those close to the Putin regime must be eradicated from the UK, and we must support our NATO allies.”

Labour’s Newport East MP, Jessica Morden, issued the following tweet: “Putin's attack on Ukraine is unjustifiable. Labour stands with the people of Ukraine.”

Similarly, Labour’s Newport West MP, Ruth Jones, echoed the thoughts of party leader Sir Keir Starmer after he issued a statement calling for the UK to stand together in the face of the division that Russian president Vladimir Putin was trying to achieve.

Caerphilly’s Labour MP Wayne David said on social media that he had received lots of emails from constituents offering their solidarity with Ukraine. Mr David tweeted an image that reads “Caerphilly Stands With Ukraine.”

Monmouth MP David Davies, Gwent’s only Conservative MP and Welsh Office minister, declined to comment on the situation, insisting that only prime minister Boris Johnson is able to comment on the invasion.

Blaenau Gwent's MP Nick Smith, also Labour, has been approached for comment.