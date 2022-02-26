TWO people have been fined after carrying out work on a listed building in Newport without permission.

Both Judith Norris-Jones, 56, and David Emrys Jones, 59, appeared before Gwent Magistrates Court in Newport on Monday, February 21.

The pair were both charged with executing the demolition, extension or alteration of a listed building, which affected its character.

This related to a barn at Castle Farm, Penhow – a small village on the outskirts of Newport.

At some stage between September 6, 2019, and October 19, 2020, the two either carried out work, or organised work to be carried out on the barn; a 17th century, Grade II-listed building.

Cadw – Wales’s historic environmental service, which specialises in the preservation of historic buildings and heritage sites - granted it listed status in December 1995.

The court heard that work was carried out “in a manner which affects its character as a building of special architectural/historic interest without the works being authorised”.

As a result of this, Newport City Council sought enforcement action against the pair – with the outcome of the case set to be discussed at next week’s council planning committee meeting, which will be held on Wednesday, March 2.

It is not immediately clear the current status of the barn in question.

Both defendants, of The Grange, Penhow, pleaded guilty to the charge.

The guilty pleas were taken into account when the sentences were handed down.

Judith Norris-Jones was fined £4,000, which would have been £6,000 if not for the guilty plea.

She was also ordered to pay costs of £4,180 to Newport City Council, and made to pay a £190 surcharge to fund victim services.

David Emrys Jones was hit with the same penalty – a £4,000 fine, costs of £4,180 to the council, and a £190 surcharge to fund victim services.