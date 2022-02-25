NEWPORT RFC will battle old foes Cardiff for a place in the Premiership Cup final at Principality Stadium.
The Black and Ambers have been drawn against the Blue and Blacks for a tie that will be played on the weekend of Saturday, March 26. The neutral venue is yet to be confirmed.
Newport are aiming to return to Principality Stadium, where they were beaten by Merthyr in the 2018 WRU National Cup final.
The other clash will see Aberavon take on Llandovery or Pontypridd, who meet in the quarter-finals on March 12, for the right to head to the capital.
Newport topped the eastern group of the tournament with eight wins from 10 fixtures to earn a home-quarter-final against Bridgend.
They eased past the Ravens 45-17 while Cardiff hammered Carmarthen Quins 42-7 at the Arms Park.
The Black and Ambers won two tight group games against Steve Law's side, winning 23-20 at home and edging a 28-25 win in the capital.
The two rivals are also looking good to be in the Premiership play-offs and will have a pre-cup clash on March 12, which will be played at Rodney Parade rather than Newport's new Spytty Park home.
