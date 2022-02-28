A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

LUKE EDWARDS, 23, of Malpas Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Pugsley Street on August 27, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MICHAEL PAUL GEORGE, 25, of Gaer Vale, Newport, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted sending a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character on January 18.

NATHAN JONES, 26, of Mountbatten, Rhymney, was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on High Street on July 26, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JACOB WYNNE, 25, of Park Row, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding a motorcycle without insurance on Thomas Ellis Way on July 6, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RHYS JONES, 27, of Saltmarsh Lane, Goldcliff, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding a motorcycle without insurance on Balmoral Road on August 2, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CLAIRE PRITCHARD, 39, of Queen Street, Brynmawr, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

GEMMA TYRER, 38, of Florence Close, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.