A GWENT woman whose six-year-old sister and step-mother fled Ukraine’s capital Kiev after Russian troops invaded the country says the pair are “exhausted” after travelling through the night to relative safety near the Polish border.

It comes as Russian forces continue their assault on Ukrainian soil by land, air, and sea – with explosions heard across Kiev and further afield. Russian tanks are now thought to be advancing on the capital city.

Lisa White and her sister Hannah Boalch, both from Cwmbran, stayed up all night to stay in constant contact with their step-mother Lesia, and their six-year-old sister, Miroslava, as they travelled for 19 hours straight to reach a small village 120 miles from the city of Lviv – which is 43 miles from the border with Poland.

Six-year-old Miroslava and Lesia have escaped Ukraine's capital Kiev as Russian forces continue their assault. (Picture: Lisa White)

The pair, who were travelling in a car with seven other people, fled Ukraine’s capital Kiev on Thursday – with thousands more doing so as Russian forces closed in on the city.

“They are exhausted,” Ms White told the Argus.

“Myself and my sister, Hannah, stayed up all night – following their journey and watching the coverage.

“But they’re now in a west Ukrainian town called Lviv and they’re going to eat, sleep and make a plan about what to do next.

“Lviv has set up to assist the people fleeing but it’s still a main city and they are preparing to defend themselves there so we’re not sure how long it will remain a safe place to be.”

The pair have travelled with friends and are now about 120 miles east of Lviv, near the Polish border. (Google Maps)

What’s more, Lesia has told her step-daughters that Lviv might be as far as they’re able to go after Ukraine banned all men between 18 and 60 from leaving the country. Lesia and Miroslava are being driven by Sergey, a family friend.

In a message sent to Lisa and Hannah, Lesia said: “I don’t think we would be able to go to Poland.

“All men are liable for military service, so that means Sergey can’t leave Ukraine.

“So, it looks like we can’t drive further – I can’t drive, and neither can the other girls, so we’re staying here in Lviv.

“I hope it will be safe here – it is quite calm and no explosions around us.”

But the ongoing uncertainty of the situation, which is changing rapidly, is now a chief concern for the Cwmbran sisters.

Lesia sent this photo from her current location. They are part of larger convey of others trying to flee. (Picture: Lisa White)

“My sister Hannah is devastated,” Ms White said.

“She’s been speaking to Miroslava, trying to calm her down but you can hear the fear.

“They obviously don’t want to leave Sergey – it would be horrible for him to drive them to the border and for them to leave.

“Our concern is that if it gets worse – where would they go?

“We’re relieved that they’re in a small village and seem to be safe, but our worry is now turning to our family friends – everything is just so uncertain.”

Ms White says Lesia has been in touch with friends in Kiev that have checked in on her mother and aunt – who are both sheltering in a basement.

“They’re just in shock that this is happening – they’ve told us they’re in contact with some friends who are hiding in shelters and underground metro stations,” Ms White added.

Lesia and six-year-old Miroslava travelled through the night to reach relative safety. (Picture: Lisa White)

“Shelling has continued overnight, and they’ve shown us footage of burnt out building and fires around the capital.

The sisters have now called on governments to issue direct assistance to Ukrainian civilians.

“It’s a back-and-forth political situation with sanctions and banning this and that from Russia,” Ms White said.

“But how does that actually help any of the people on the ground – the civilians, children that are facing this? It doesn’t.”