THERE has been one Covid-related death in Gwent and another nine in the rest of Wales, according to Public Health Wales.
This takes the total number of deaths in Gwent to 1,181 and the total for Wales to 6,979.
There are 137 new cases reported in Gwent, with the greatest number reported in Caerphilly, with 36.
Wales has a total of 855 new cases, including residents from outside of Wales.
Although Caerphilly has the greatest number of new cases, Blaenau Gwent has the highest case rate, with 28.6 cases per 100,000 people.
It is the only area of Gwent with a case rate higher than the average for Wales, which is at 26.2 cases per 100,000 people.
Amount of new Covid cases by area:
- Anglesey - 12
- Blaenau Gwent - 20
- Bridgend - 27
- Caerphilly - 36
- Cardiff - 87
- Carmarthenshire - 51
- Ceredigion - 22
- Conwy - 40
- Denbighshire - 43
- Flintshire - 44
- Gwynedd - 24
- Merthyr Tydfil - 13
- Monmouthshire - 24
- Neath Port Talbot - 41
- Newport - 33
- Pembrokeshire - 33
- Powys - 31
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 49
- Swansea - 81
- Torfaen - 24
- Vale of Glamorgan - 44
- Wrexham - 44
- Unknown location - Four
- Resident outside Wales – 28
