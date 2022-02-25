EMERGENCY roadworks will close a main road north of Newport next week.
"Urgent repairs" are needed on a section of Ponthir Road, between Caerleon and Ponthir, Newport City Council has said.
The road will be closed between 8pm and midnight for five nights, starting on Monday, February 28.
A section of the road between Malthouse Lane and Barnfield is affected.
The council said workers will "carry out urgent repairs which are needed to the road outside Star Villas and the Star Trading Estate".
This has to be done "before the condition of the road worsens".
Residents of Afon Gardens will still be able to gain access from the Ponthir side of the road.
Access to other residences and to the trading estate will be unavailable during the closures, however, except in the case of emergencies.
The council said pedestrian access will be available throughout the closure period, and a diversion route for traffic will be in place, via the A4042.
"The council thanks residents for their patience and understanding while these works are taking place," Newport City Council said.
