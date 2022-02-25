GOLDEN boot contender Dom Telford is confident that he can strike up a new partnership in Newport County AFC's promotion bid after the loss of Courtney Baker-Richardson.

The duo's chemistry up front has been a feature of the eighth-placed Exiles' season in League Two with 20 starts together in the last 24 games.

Baker-Richardson has helped Telford take his goal tally to 22 but the hard-working forward, who has scored eight, is out for the next six weeks with a hamstring injury.

That leaves manager James Rowberry with Alex Fisher, Lewis Collins, Crystal Palace prospect Rob Street and Fulham loanee Timmy Abraham as options.

Telford is confident that the chosen one will slot in seamlessly in a key run that sees them host third-placed Tranmere Rovers tomorrow afternoon, leaders Forest Green on Tuesday and play-off hopefuls Bristol Rovers next Saturday.

YOU LIFT ME UP: Courtney Baker-Richardson celebrates with Dom Telford at Bristol Rovers

"We are a collective even if on game day you only see the two that are playing or the one that comes on," said the striker.

"From Monday to Friday there are six of us all doing the finishing drills together and mixing it up in different groups training together.

"There is no hierarchy. We are all one and ready to step in when called upon, there are some top-quality players here.

"It's a shame for Courtney but it's a chance for someone else to step up."

Telford is a certain starter but believes Rowberry has plenty to mull over ahead of a clash with Tranmere, who boast the meanest defence in League Two.

"We've got different types of player, 'Fish' is a bigger lad, Lewis is quick, lively and runs in behind while 'Streety' is a mixture of the two," he said.

"He has come in and worked hard and has a natural instinct in finishing. He could have a big impact in this back end of the season.

"The gaffer will have a good headache tonight. If you've got players champing at the bit then it's a good thing.

"I am sure whoever it is will be more than ready and hoping to hit the ground running. I am sure whoever it is will put a good shift in."

WINNER: Courtney Baker-Richardson headed County to victory at Scunthorpe

Baker-Richardson will be hoping his teammates ensure he is returning for a promotion push in April.

The 26-year-old's appetite for graft with and without the ball has helped Telford shine and the golden boot contender has paid tribute to his partner.

"He's a top lad and he has been playing really well, helping the team out," said Telford. "He is a presence wins headers, is aggressive and tenacious, he does the ugly side of the game.

"I am gutted for him because it's an important part of the season but it's a good chance for somebody else to fill his boots and put in the work that he did.

"He will be back stronger, he is a tough cookie as you saw last Saturday [in a melee with Mansfield]! He will get his head down and work hard in the gym. I love playing with him so hopefully he will come back quickly."